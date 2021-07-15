Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Airman who died during Korean War

(Source: WAFB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor a Wisconsin Airman who died while serving in the Korean War.

Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller will be laid to rest that day, July 17, at Maple Hill Cemetery, in his hometown of Evansville.

Miller along with 51 other servicemembers were killed in November 1952 when their Douglas C-124 Globemaster transport plane crashed into a glacier on Mt. Gannett, near Anchorage, Alaska, while flying in a blizzard. His remains were identified in 2019 by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner following a multi-year search.

“Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place,” Gov. Evers in his statement that corresponded with Thursday’s order.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we thank Airman 2nd Class Miller for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice, and offer our sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones as they find closure so many years later,” he continued.

Miller’s remains will arrive at Mitchell International Airport, in Milwaukee, on Friday and will be driven to Evansville. His family, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department will escort the fallen Airman during a military convoy at 6:30 p.m. Friday through Evansville, the police department explained.

The convoy will head southbound on County M, drive westbound on East Main Street onto West Main Street, and then head south on South Fifth Street to the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. People who want to honor Miller can line up on East Main Street and West Main Street during the procession.

The public is also able to pay respects to Miller on Saturday when he is buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. The funeral procession will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the cemetery service starting around 1 p.m. Saturday.

