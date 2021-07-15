Frustrating fourth quarter, fouls derail Devin Booker, Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on spectacular shooting performance through the first three quarters of Game 4 of the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a commanding lead in the NBA series.

Then things got all fouled up. apart in a frustrating fourth-quarter performance that enabled the Bucks to rally for a 109-103 victory and tie the series at two games apiece.

Booker scored 38 points in the first three quarters to help the Suns maintain a narrow lead.

But he picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, sat out nearly five minutes and wasn’t quite the same after returning.

