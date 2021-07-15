Advertisement

Frustrating fourth quarter, fouls derail Devin Booker, Suns

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates in front of Phoenix Suns guard...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at the end of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on spectacular shooting performance through the first three quarters of Game 4 of the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a commanding lead in the NBA series.

Then things got all fouled up. apart in a frustrating fourth-quarter performance that enabled the Bucks to rally for a 109-103 victory and tie the series at two games apiece.

Booker scored 38 points in the first three quarters to help the Suns maintain a narrow lead.

But he picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, sat out nearly five minutes and wasn’t quite the same after returning.

