Advertisement

Judge: Man who harassed Janesville officers was exercising free speech

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appellate judge has dismissed disorderly conduct charges against a man who stood outside a police garage and harassed off-duty officers, saying he was exercising his free speech rights.

Aaron Oleston stood outside the police station garage in Janesville in August 2018. He hurled profanity-laced insults at officers.

He videotaped one officer as he got into his car from 5 feet away and stuck his camera in front of another officer’s car as he tried to leave.

Judge Rachel Anne Graham of the 4th District Court of Appeals threw out three disorderly conduct charges against Oleston on Thursday, finding his insults amounted to free speech. She upheld two other charges related to blocking the officers’ vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

The National Nurses Union is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate...
Bring back masks, nurses union urges CDC
Severe weather on July 15, 2021, damaged this home in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Baraboo sets up brush disposal site to cope with Wednesday’s storm
Baraboo storm damage
(Source: WAFB)
Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Airman who died during Korean War