Advertisement

Milwaukee man sentenced for COVID-19 relief funds scheme

Sauk County, Wisconsin
Sauk County, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Authorities say 42-year-old Stephen Smith admitted that he sought Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of three different companies through applications to an insured financial institution.

He allegedly made numerous false and misleading statements about the payroll expenses of the three companies.

In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to pay back nearly $400,000. Smith pleaded guilty on April 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Madison mayor calls for speed reductions after fatal U.S. 151 crash
Members of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue rescue a woman and 5-year-old child who were trapped in...
Woman, 5-year-old child rescued from minivan that rolled into river
Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development
UW-Madison students will be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the dorms.
Demand for campus housing spikes at UW-Madison