Monona Fire Department responds to car vs. building crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Officials have responded to a car that crashed into a garage Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Monona Fire Department, at approximately 9 a.m. Monona Police and Fire Departments were dispatched for a report of a vehicle versus building accident in the 700 block of Moygara Rd in Monona.

Officials arrived on the scene to find a small vehicle occupied by one person entirely inside the garage. The damage was determined to be limited to the garage door and the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

The damage is estimated to be $15,000.

The Monona Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene.

