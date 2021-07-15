Advertisement

Monona Fire Department responds to car vs. building crash

A car crashed into a garage in the 700 block of Moygara Rd.
A car crashed into a garage in the 700 block of Moygara Rd.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Officials have responded to a car that crashed into a garage Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Monona Fire Department, at approximately 9 a.m. Monona Police and Fire Departments were dispatched for a report of a vehicle versus building accident in the 700 block of Moygara Rd in Monona.

Officials arrived on the scene to find a small vehicle occupied by one person entirely inside the garage. The damage was determined to be limited to the garage door and the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

The damage is estimated to be $15,000.

The Monona Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Car collides with train in Jefferson Co.
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Over 100 Delta variant cases found in Wis. to date
(Source: UW-Madison)
UW School of Medicine and Public Health receives grant from NFL for hamstring study