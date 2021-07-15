Advertisement

Moving Forward: Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street

The sidewalk sales are back in downtown Madison.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Street was bustling with customers on Thursday as many shoppers made their way downtown for the first day of Maxwell Street Days.

This year’s event will expand from three days to four days, July 15-18.

Local business owners said on Thursday that the turnout is already looking promising.

Amy Moore, the owner of Little Luxuries, says her shop has come a long way in the past year and a half.

“There’s been ups and downs like most of us have experienced,” said Moore. “It feels good to be back to somewhat normal and it’s great to be back with the community in this way.”

Moore says the community of business owners on State Street have formed a tight-knight circle after facing the challenges of the pandemic and unrest downtown.

“It just feels really good to be closer to the back end of all of this and have established some new relationships and strengthen some existing ones,” said Moore.

At The Soap Opera, owner Stacey Scannell feels the same about her neighbors.

“It’s not a competition,” said Scannell. “Let’s work with each other and let’s help each other out. We have to have a sense of community down here to survive.”

Scannell says it’s important to keep as many stores downtown locally owned.

“I’m excited to fill up the places that are empty and bring a lot of fun retail down here,” said Scannell. “I want to keep it small if possible. There’s just a different feel when you walk into a small, locally owned shop.”

Both owners are eager to welcome customers to their sidewalks for lots of deals and discounts.

Dates and Times for 2021 Maxwell Street Days:

  • Friday, July 16 from 9am-6pm
  • Saturday, July 17 from 9am-6pm
  • Sunday, July 18 from 10am-5pm

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

June 27, 2021. Talent, Oregon. Red Cross volunteer Chuck Albin delivering water and snacks to a...
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to West Coast wildfires
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New Wis. law created to protect children in foster care
In this undated photo provided by the Racine County, Wisc., Sheriff's Office is John R....
Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself
Car collides with train in Jefferson Co.