Moving Forward: Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Street was bustling with customers on Thursday as many shoppers made their way downtown for the first day of Maxwell Street Days.

This year’s event will expand from three days to four days, July 15-18.

Local business owners said on Thursday that the turnout is already looking promising.

Amy Moore, the owner of Little Luxuries, says her shop has come a long way in the past year and a half.

“There’s been ups and downs like most of us have experienced,” said Moore. “It feels good to be back to somewhat normal and it’s great to be back with the community in this way.”

Moore says the community of business owners on State Street have formed a tight-knight circle after facing the challenges of the pandemic and unrest downtown.

“It just feels really good to be closer to the back end of all of this and have established some new relationships and strengthen some existing ones,” said Moore.

At The Soap Opera, owner Stacey Scannell feels the same about her neighbors.

“It’s not a competition,” said Scannell. “Let’s work with each other and let’s help each other out. We have to have a sense of community down here to survive.”

Scannell says it’s important to keep as many stores downtown locally owned.

“I’m excited to fill up the places that are empty and bring a lot of fun retail down here,” said Scannell. “I want to keep it small if possible. There’s just a different feel when you walk into a small, locally owned shop.”

Both owners are eager to welcome customers to their sidewalks for lots of deals and discounts.

State Street is filled with people enjoying the first day of Maxwell Street Days! 🛍 Tonight on @nbc15_madison, hear from small businesses eager to welcome customers to their sidewalk sales. #MovingForward pic.twitter.com/5MXiEb9D9c — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) July 15, 2021

Dates and Times for 2021 Maxwell Street Days:

Friday, July 16 from 9am-6pm

Saturday, July 17 from 9am-6pm

Sunday, July 18 from 10am-5pm

