Advertisement

New Wis. law created to protect children in foster care

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new law meant to protect children in the foster care system was signed Thursday by Governor Tony Evers.

The governor’s office explained that “Ethan’s Law,” or Wisconsin Act 72, prevents children in protective custody from being placed with admitted child abusers.

It is named in honor of Ethan Hauschultz, a 7-year-old Manitowoc County boy who had been fatally beaten in 2018 after being placed in the home of a relative. The relative pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge previously, the governor stated.

“No kid should ever have to experience what Ethan went through,” said Gov. Evers. “This bill is an important step in helping protect our kids, keep them safe, and ensure that every kid has the opportunity to lead a happy, healthy life.”

The law also prohibits licensed entities from employing or contracting a person who has been charged with certain crimes against children.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

June 27, 2021. Talent, Oregon. Red Cross volunteer Chuck Albin delivering water and snacks to a...
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to West Coast wildfires
In this undated photo provided by the Racine County, Wisc., Sheriff's Office is John R....
Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself
Car collides with train in Jefferson Co.
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found