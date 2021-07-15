Over 100 Delta variant cases found in Wis. to date

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 cases have been found to date of the Delta variant in Wisconsin, state health officials report Thursday.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 101 cases have been found so far of the variant originally found in India. Last week, 83 cases were confirmed total meaning there are 18 more this week. Delta makes up around .6% of cases tested.

The Alpha variant still leads the state with 3,585 total cases and makes up over 21% of cases tested for variants.

Sixty four cases of the Beta variant have been found total.

There have been 307 Gamma variant cases.

Other groups to note:

There were 201 COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, keeping the seven-day rolling average at 138 for the second day in a row.

There have been more than 614,000 COVID-19 cases found in the state.

One person has died from COVID-19 in the past day, health officials report.

Wisconsin inches slowly to 3 million vaccinated

The state is slowly inching to having 3 million of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS reports 2,964,587 residents have received at least their first shot.

Other groups to note:

17,563 vaccines have been given out so far this week.

Nearly 51% of residents have received at least their first dose and 48.5% have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.