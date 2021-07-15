Advertisement

Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee and its injured mother are now swimming in Florida’s St. Johns River after undergoing four months of rehabilitation at Sea World Orlando.

The pair were released Wednesday near Blue Springs State Park. They were brought to SeaWorld in March.

It was a bit of good news for manatees after a report last week that Florida has already broken the record for manatee deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say more than 850 manatees have died in 2021.

Starvation is the primary reason for the deaths. Much of the seagrass they eat has vanished as water quality declines.

Even if they can be saved, what future awaits Florida's most iconic species? With their food source vanishing, rescued...

Posted by Daytona Beach News-Journal on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell
911 calls reveal condo collapse panic
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) talks about infrastructure reform and other legislative issues...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
(Source: WAFB)
Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Airman who died during Korean War