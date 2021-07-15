SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old man missing from Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Warren J. Strelcheck.

Police say Strelcheck left his house on the 1800 block of Foster Avenue in Janesville, in a 2007 dark blue Chevy Silverado around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The license plate of his truck reads RX9187.

Authorities believe Strelcheck may have left without his cell phone and may be traveling to the Black River Falls area in Wisconsin.

Strelcheck is described by police as 5′11″ tall and 250 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue uniform pants with a blue polo shirt that said Rural Carrier on the chest.

If you see him, please call Rock County Communication at 608-757-2244.

