Sunshine breaks out for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms have now cleared and the weather appears much calmer heading into the weekend. An active corridor of weather is positioned south of Wisconsin. Clouds from this ongoing line of showers may drift across the State Line tomorrow. As a result, temperatures will be a bit cooler (esp. near the IL/WI border). Lows will fall into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs tomorrow afternoon will make it into the upper 70s. Some places may be a bit cooler or warmer depending on the amount of cloud cover which passes overhead.

While this corridor of showers is churning South of the NBC15 viewing area, surface high-pressure is sliding East into northern Wisconsin. This feature will keep things dry and sunny Saturday & Sunday. Humidity will also fall back - meaning that some refreshing air will settle over the Badger State for a couple days.

High-pressure remains in control next week - meaning the dry weather will continue. Highs will move into the mid 80s with more humidity. The next chance of rain may arrive late Wednesday into Thursday with a passing disturbance.

