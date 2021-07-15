Advertisement

Sunshine breaks out for the Weekend

Some clouds will hang around for Friday, but more sunshine arrives for Saturday and Sunday.
High-pressure will keep dew points in check this weekend. Highs will top out in the lower - mid...
High-pressure will keep dew points in check this weekend. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 80s.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms have now cleared and the weather appears much calmer heading into the weekend. An active corridor of weather is positioned south of Wisconsin. Clouds from this ongoing line of showers may drift across the State Line tomorrow. As a result, temperatures will be a bit cooler (esp. near the IL/WI border). Lows will fall into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs tomorrow afternoon will make it into the upper 70s. Some places may be a bit cooler or warmer depending on the amount of cloud cover which passes overhead.

While this corridor of showers is churning South of the NBC15 viewing area, surface high-pressure is sliding East into northern Wisconsin. This feature will keep things dry and sunny Saturday & Sunday. Humidity will also fall back - meaning that some refreshing air will settle over the Badger State for a couple days.

High-pressure remains in control next week - meaning the dry weather will continue. Highs will move into the mid 80s with more humidity. The next chance of rain may arrive late Wednesday into Thursday with a passing disturbance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Clouds will hang around today but plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend.
A Beautiful Weekend Forecast
A line of strong and potentially severe storms will impact Madison and southern Wisconsin late...
Tornado watch continues for parts of southern Wisconsin until midnight
Severe Storm Threats
Alert Day - Strong Storms Wednesday Evening
Severe Storm Threat
Strong To Severe Storms Wednesday