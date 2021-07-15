Trial ordered for suspect in Marshfield native’s 2008 murder

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Marshfield native in 2008 will head to trial.

Kahl, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Zimmermann was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in her apartment in Madison.

A number of experts testified during David Kahl’s preliminary hearing. The hearing was more than two hours long.

In March, Kahl’s attorney said he had recent medical episodes which raised questions about whether he had the ability to assist in his defense. However, he was found competent to stand trial last month.

Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.

A future court date has not yet been set.

