Truck collides with tree after driver suffers medical condition in Monroe Co.

A truck collided with a tree off of State Highway 21 in the Greenfield Township.
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A medical condition caused a truck to veer off the road and collide with a tree Wednesday morning, Monroe County officials report.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Communications Center received a report around 6:40 a.m. of a truck that had collided with a tree off of State Highway 21 near County Highway E in the Greenfield Township.

The Oakland Fire Department reported that the driver was found injured and trapped inside the vehicle. Officials were able to free them from the vehicle and they were later transported to a hospital by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service.

An investigation conducted by the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office determined that the driver had suffered a medical condition before losing control of the vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the assistance of Oakland FD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fort McCoy Police, and Tomah Rescue Technicians.

