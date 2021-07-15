Advertisement

UW School of Medicine and Public Health receives grant from NFL for hamstring study

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL has awarded the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public health a $4 million grant to study prevention and treatment of hamstring injuries for elite football players.

The research is part of an NFL effort to better understand and prevent strains to lower extremities including soft tissues such as hamstrings.

“The persistent symptoms, slow healing, and high rate of re-injury make hamstring strains a frustrating and disabling injury for athletes and a challenge for sports medicine clinicians to treat,” said Bryan Heiderscheit, PhD, professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “To truly understand and reduce hamstring injury risk requires a study of an unprecedented size and scope, and we’re able to do that now thanks to support from the NFL.”

Studies conducted will combine state-of-the-art quantitative imaging, on-field biomechanics, and computational analytics to determine risk factors associated with hamstring injuries.

Heiderscheit and his team hope that the information gathered will assist sports medicine clinicians determine strategies for injury prevention and return athletes to sports quickly with reduced risk for re-injury.

