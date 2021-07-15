Advertisement

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to West Coast wildfires

June 27, 2021. Talent, Oregon. Red Cross volunteer Chuck Albin delivering water and snacks to a...
June 27, 2021. Talent, Oregon. Red Cross volunteer Chuck Albin delivering water and snacks to a cooling center in Talent, Oregon. Photo by Patty Albin/American Red Cross(Patty Albin/American Red Cross | Patty Albin/American Red Cross)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers headed to the West Coast this week to help people affected by wildfires.

The agency stated that two of the volunteers, one from Janesville and one from Lodi, were sent to Oregon to help set up shelters for people who have to evacuate due to fires and extreme heat.

A third volunteer from Onalaska will help people virtually in California by connecting those affected by wildfires with resources.

June 29, 2021. Wenatchee, Washington. A Red Cross vehicle, and disaster relief trailer are...
June 29, 2021. Wenatchee, Washington. A Red Cross vehicle, and disaster relief trailer are parked outside Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington, where the Red Cross is operating a Cooling Shelter in response to extreme heat in the region. Photo by Hannah Christen/American Red Cross(Hannah Christen/American Red Cross | Hannah Christen/American Red Cro)

The Red Cross added that more volunteers are on standby to help people in need as more disasters develop, with dozens of wildfires burning from California to Alaska.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.

June 27, 2021. Spokane, Washington. A shelter team made up of Red Cross staff and volunteers...
June 27, 2021. Spokane, Washington. A shelter team made up of Red Cross staff and volunteers from across the country are staged and ready to respond where needed. Extreme heat and Red Flag warnings throughout much of the state of Washington means this group could be called into action at a moment’s notice. Photo by Nancy Franceschi/American Red Cross(Nancy Franceschi/American Red Cross | Nancy Franceschi/American Red Cr)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New Wis. law created to protect children in foster care
In this undated photo provided by the Racine County, Wisc., Sheriff's Office is John R....
Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself
Car collides with train in Jefferson Co.
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found