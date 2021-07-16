Advertisement

Dane County Sheriff’s Office announces National Night Out 2021

There is no cost to attend the family-friendly event
National Night Out
National Night Out(Richmond Police Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Night Out, an annual community-building event hosted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, will return this year after last year’s cancelation.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Heights High school, located at 10173 Highway 14 in the Black Earth.

The annual Night Out is a tradition to help strengthen the relationships between emergency responders and the community. Representatives from the Sheriff’s Office will have the opportunity to talk and connect with the citizens they serve.

Vehicles and equipment from first responders will be on display, as well as booths from local businesses, Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. Former UW Badger football player Monte Ball and members from the W Club will be at the event discussing new mental health initiatives.

Refreshments will be available. The event is free to attend.

