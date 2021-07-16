Fantastic Summer Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This is the weekend to get out & enjoy summer weather! Sunshine stays overhead as high-pressure moves across Wisconsin. The next chance of rain appears far off - and highly dependent on the upper-level pattern.

High-level clouds were pushing out of the SE corner of Wisconsin this afternoon. More sunshine has filtered in and the sky will remain clear overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dew points are still in the lower 60s area-wide. Expect some patchy fog in valleys and river beds to start Saturday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. High-pressure will be overhead on Sunday - allowing temperatures to move into the mid 80s.

Winds take on a more southerly component early next week - allowing a slight bump in temperatures. Mid-80s are expected throughout next week along with sunshine. Humidity will remain manageable, but you’ll feel it! Dew Points should stay in the mid 60s.

The next chance of rain is highly dependent on upper-level energy moving across the edge of an upper-level ridge. This feature is what keeps us dry for the next several days. There’s a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but looks a bit more likely late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on it!

