Former Richland Center police chief acquitted of all charges in sexual assault case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Richland Center police chief was found not guilty of all charges Friday after multiple sexual assault allegations were filed in October of 2019.

Lucas Clements had originally been accused of three fourth-degree sexual assault charges and theft, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint stated Clements groped a female bartender multiple times at an unnamed bar. The bartender told investigators Clements appeared drunk when he arrived and she served him three drinks before he groped her three areas of the bar.

Court documents also stated the woman hid outside because she was scared. It says she returned inside the bar after Clements left and her tip money was gone.

According to online court records, not guilty pleas were entered in court after Clements waived the formal complaint reading.

