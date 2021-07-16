BrightFarms salads cause Salmonella outbreak in Wisconsin, Illinois

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people in Wisconsin are infected with Salmonella Typhimurium after eating BrightFarms pre-packaged salads Friday.

The outbreak also affected five people from Illinois and includes one hospitalization and no deaths, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The source of the outbreak is BrightFarms, Inc. of Rochelle, Illinois. The company recalled packaged salad greens on Thursday that were distributed to Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, according to the FDA.

National and local health departments are investigating the outbreak and urge consumers not to purchase, eat or serve BrightFarms branded pre-packaged salad greens.

DHS also advises consumers to check their refrigerators for any leftover product and throw it away. Produce drawers and refrigerator surfaces should be cleaned thoroughly after throwing out the product.

