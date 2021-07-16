I-39 completely closed south of Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Both directions of I-39 are completely closed after a crash south of Portage.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, officials have closed all northbound and southbound lanes near mile marker 85, in Columbia Co., which is just past where I-39 splits from I-90/94 for northbound drivers.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday and officials estimate the closures could last two hours or more.

Authorities told NBC15 News that two vehicles were involved, but few other details, including if anyone was injured have been released.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation map shows the location of the wreck that closed I-39 on Friday, July 16, 2021. (WisDOT)

This is a developing story. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

