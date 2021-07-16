Advertisement

‘It’s all kinds of emotions’: Aged-out youth exhibit at Dane County Fair

The 2020 Rona Club gave aged-out youth exhibitors a chance to participate this year.
Megan Breuch shows her animal at the Dane County Fair.
Megan Breuch shows her animal at the Dane County Fair.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At the Dane County Fair, some youth exhibitors are older than most.

Megan Breuch aged out last year and missed out her chance to show cattle.

“It was shocking for sure to have this one more chance to come back and show,” she said.

Breuch says the day has been filled with looking back on her county fair career.

“It brings back so many memories of the good and the bad,” said Breuch. “It’s all kinds of emotions.”

After the fair was canceled last year, the Dane County Board of Directors started the 2020 Rona Club giving aged-out 4-H youth exhibitors a chance to participate in the 2021 Dane County Fair.

“We decided let’s give these youth that should have aged out an opportunity to come and exhibit their projects,” said Rachel Gierhart, an advisor on the Rona Club. “To not be able to have that chapter closed at the fair, we just thought it would be devastating for them.”

Nice to see 4-H members, who missed out on the Dane County Fair last year, get their chance in the ring! 🐄 Story tonight at 6 on NBC15.

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, July 16, 2021

Adam Rademacher says he’s glad he got to show market lambs one last time.

“I would do it every year if I could,” Rademacher joked. “It’s a lot of fun watching your animal grow and working with it.”

Both Breuch and Rademacher, like many of their 4-H counterparts, have already started a career in the agriculture industry.

“Doing something in the agricultural realm and the dairy industry is something that I’m definitely looking forward to doing,” said Breuch, who is studying dairy science and agribusiness at UW-Platteville.

Rademacher has started working full-time at his family’s farm in Cottage Grove and also completing courses through UW-Madison.

“I love farming. I love everything about it,” said Rademacher. “I wish more people had the opportunity to do it.”

Organizers say young adults like these are paving the way for the next generation of farmers.

“It’s nice to see that passion is going into the next generation and it’s going to be hitting our workforce and hitting our farmers again,” said Gierhart.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected
Free coffee Thursday at Cafe Domestique on Williamson Street.
Free coffee all day: Why one man wants to pick up the tab at a Madison cafe
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
I-39 completely closed south of Portage
Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are working with local...
BrightFarms salads cause Salmonella outbreak in Wisconsin, Illinois