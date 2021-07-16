Janesville introduces Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Rock County Resource Center next month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Rock County Resource Center, which will consolidate many local resources, hosts its ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

The center, located at 1717 Center Avenue in Janesville, will encompass a variety of services, including the Rock County Human Services Department, Council on Aging, Treatment Court Programs and other agencies currently housed at the Job Center, the Rock Co. Administrator’s Office said.

The event, held Thursday, Aug. 26, is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at the building entrance. Guest speakers, light refreshments and building tours will follow the ceremony.

The resource center is in honor of Dr. Williams (1858 - 1931), who was a renowned African American surgeon. He founded several nursing and physician teaching institutions that served the Black community and trained Black physicians and nurses, most notably Provident Hospital in Chicago, according to a release.

Dr. Williams is also renowned for performing one of the first successful open-heart surgeries in the nation. He was a resident of Edgerton and Janesville and received his initial medical training from Dr. Henry Palmer in Janesville.

