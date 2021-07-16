Advertisement

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin returns to Rock Co.

(WEAU)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from across Wisconsin will run with the Special Olympics Torch Tuesday to recognize the organization during Rock County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Rock Co. Final Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run raises funds and support for Special Olympics Wisconsin, which provides year-round opportunities for more than 10,000 Wisconsin athletes, of any age and skill level, with intellectual disabilities, according to Sheriff Troy Knudson.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office back parking lot. Participants will run or walk approximately two miles from the Sheriff’s Office on East U.S. Highway 14 to the Jimmy John’s parking lot on Milton Avenue.

Jimmy John’s will provide subs for participants afterward.

Community members can participate in the event as a runner, walker or spectator with no entry fee. Runners or walkers should prepare for onsite registration at the Sheriff’s Office between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m.

Sheriff Knudson invites the public to attend this community event to show support for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and the law enforcement officers participating in the run.

