Lots of Sunshine Expected this Weekend

High will be in the lower to middle 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure located to the north will dominate the weather around here during the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be seen today. Lower humidity levels and fairly light winds are expected as well. The ridge will continue to control the weather through the weekend. More sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will warm a bit with readings expected in the lower 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday. Even more sunshine is expected next week. A warming trend through next week will push high temperatures into the middle and upper 80s.

Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, low humidity and light winds are expected through the weekend.
Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, low humidity and light winds are expected through the weekend.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 79. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.

