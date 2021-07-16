Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected

The announcement is slated for Tuesday.
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes says he is making a “big announcement” in Milwaukee next week ahead of what is expected to be the start of a run for U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Barnes is expected to join next year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. His campaign website also refreshed recently, saying “Stay Tuned for Coming Updates.”

Mandela Barnes has refreshed his campaign website, nixing Lt. Governor from his name logo at...
The lieutenant governor also removed his title from his name logo at the top of his website, which he previously had at least a month ago on his website.

Mandela Barnes' campaign website one month ago shows multiple tabs at the top, a gallery of...
According to a sign-up page on his newly refreshed website, there will be an announcement at noon in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 20.

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has yet to announce if he will seek reelection in 2022, but he has raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on.

Johnson’s latest campaign finance filings show he raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $513,000, which included $45,000 of her own money.

