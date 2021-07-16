Advertisement

Madison playground to be first to help children who experienced trauma

playground generic
playground generic(source: Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new playground set to open this Saturday will be the first of its kind to help children who have experienced trauma.

The Playing Field Early Learning Center will debut the playground on Saturday, which will help children regulate their emotions and build confidence in handling conflict healthily.

Executive Director, Abbi Kruse explained that the playground model helps children from different backgrounds, including homelessness, understand their emotions.

“The pandemic interrupted our progress,” said Kruse. “After a year’s delay, we are excited to show the community how this purposeful play space can make an important difference in a child’s development, particularly for those facing early adversity.”

The playground was custom-built through donations from the Attic Angel Association and the American Family Dreams Foundation, including a $75,000 donation from the Association and $15,000 gift from American Family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Timeline in the Halderson case
Timeline in the Halderson case
Tip led investigators to new remains
Tip led investigators to new remains
Halderson neighbors react to new case details
Halderson neighbors react to new case details
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes redistricting lawsuit