Madison playground to be first to help children who experienced trauma

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new playground set to open this Saturday will be the first of its kind to help children who have experienced trauma.

The Playing Field Early Learning Center will debut the playground on Saturday, which will help children regulate their emotions and build confidence in handling conflict healthily.

Executive Director, Abbi Kruse explained that the playground model helps children from different backgrounds, including homelessness, understand their emotions.

“The pandemic interrupted our progress,” said Kruse. “After a year’s delay, we are excited to show the community how this purposeful play space can make an important difference in a child’s development, particularly for those facing early adversity.”

The playground was custom-built through donations from the Attic Angel Association and the American Family Dreams Foundation, including a $75,000 donation from the Association and $15,000 gift from American Family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.