Madison man sentenced for crack cocaine trafficking charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug trafficking, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reports Friday.

Deandre Bishop was accused of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the agency. Bishop pleaded guilty to the charge on May 4.

A Waunakee Police Department investigation led to Bishop’s initial charge.

On August 30, 2020, law enforcement conducted a search at a residence in Waunakee. Bishop was found alone in bed, the DOJ continued. Forty-seven grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, drug packaging materials used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine and $3400 were found in Bishop’s residence.

At the time of the initial offense Bishop was on supervised release for a 2007 federal conviction for distribution of crack cocaine, the Dept. of Justice said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.