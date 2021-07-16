Advertisement

Madison man sentenced for crack cocaine trafficking charges

(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug trafficking, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reports Friday.

Deandre Bishop was accused of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the agency. Bishop pleaded guilty to the charge on May 4.

A Waunakee Police Department investigation led to Bishop’s initial charge.

On August 30, 2020, law enforcement conducted a search at a residence in Waunakee. Bishop was found alone in bed, the DOJ continued. Forty-seven grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, drug packaging materials used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine and $3400 were found in Bishop’s residence.

At the time of the initial offense Bishop was on supervised release for a 2007 federal conviction for distribution of crack cocaine, the Dept. of Justice said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

John Stofflet paddles down the small rapids on the Pecatonica River in Darlington.
Exploring Wisconsin: John Stofflet paddles “The Pec” through Darlington
Welcome to Darlington
Welcome to Darlington
Lucas Clements, Richland Center Chief of Police
Former Richland Center police chief acquitted of all charges in sexual assault case
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected