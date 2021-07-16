Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market to donate free hand sanitizer in-store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pick ‘n Save & Metro Market are checking off one more item on your grocery list.

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. announced Friday that the two stores will be donating hand sanitizer to customers during their shopping experience. The freebies will be in Wisconsin stores effective immediately.

“As pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted across the state, we are experiencing a reduced demand for hand sanitizer and are pleased to provide free hand sanitizer at our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores to customers,” VP Communications & Public Affairs James J. Hyland said.

Pick ‘n Saves & Metro Markets will have free bottles of sanitizer in a display near the checkout while supplies last, according to a release.

The stores encourage customers to take one or more bottles during their trip.

