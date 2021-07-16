Advertisement

‘Roll and Stroll’ to raise money for pancreatic cancer research, care

(Source: UW Health)
(Source: UW Health)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center is hosting its eighth Roll & Stroll next month to support pancreatic cancer patients and research.

UW Health announced Thursday that participants in the Aug. 15 event can choose from a 50k, 25k and 5k bike ride. They can also choose between a 5k run and 2-mile “roll and stroll,” which features walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards and dogs.

Oncologist Dr. Sam Lubner said that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer was 6% ten years ago.

“Today, the survival rate is 10%,” said Dr. Lubner. “This is research in action – improving the lives of pancreas cancer patients and those who care for them.”

The event will take place at Capital Brewery in Middleton, but there is also a virtual option.

All funds raised at the event will go toward pancreatic cancer research and care at the cancer center.

Those interested can register online.

