State Patrol to conduct aerial speed enforcement on 1-39/90

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep an eye on your speed next week — Wisconsin State Patrol officers will be monitoring traffic in Dane Co., not from the roads, but from the sky.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation said an aerial unit is scheduled to conduct speed enforcement over I-39/90 Thursday in order to enhance public safety in the area.

Pilots are able to observe speedy or aggressive drivers from the air and communicate them to ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop, WisDOT said.

State Patrol, whose primary mission is safety, said enforcing traffic laws ensures drivers get home safely.

Weather permitting, pilots will also be monitoring the following:

Monday, July 19

WIS 35 in Pierce County

I-41/94 in Kenosha County

Thursday, July 22

I-39 in Portage County

I-39/90 in Dane County

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.