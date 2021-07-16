Advertisement

Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising

During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on.

However, the two-term incumbent has yet to announce whether he’s seeking reelection in 2022. His latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $513,000, which included $45,000 of her own money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

