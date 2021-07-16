Advertisement

Walmart loses lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Walmart has lost a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin, as a jury sided with a sales associate who has Down syndrome and alleged that schedule changes exacerbated attendance problems that led to her firing.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brought the case and announced Friday that a jury in federal court in Green Bay awarded Marlo Spaeth more than $125 million in punitive damages.

But Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says under federal law, that will be reduced to the maximum allowed, which is $300,000.

The jury on Thursday also awarded Spaeth $150,000 in compensatory damages. Hargrove says Walmart is reviewing its legal options.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

