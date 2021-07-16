Wis. seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases soars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases on Friday is almost double what it was two weeks ago.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Wisconsin’s rolling average is set at 149 Friday, up from 77 two weeks ago. The seven-day rolling average one month ago was also 77.

CNN reported Friday that new coronavirus cases are on the rise in every state but one as the Delta variant rises nationwide.

Health officials confirmed 197 new cases Friday, bringing the total number ever reported up to 614,596.

Over half of Wisconsin residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine

DHS reports 51% of state residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.6% have completed their vaccine series.

Dane County is inching closer to having seven in 10 of its residents with at least one dose and is currently at 69.5%.

24,468 vaccines were administered to residents so far this week.

