2 men arrested on drug charges in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday after pulling their allegedly stolen vehicle over, searching it and discovering drugs and stolen property.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol requested assistance from the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office in finding a vehicle involved in a driving complaint, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located at a rest area on I-39/90/94, and registered as having improper registration through the State of New Mexico.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and stated they observed signs of drug use while speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, Sir Cotton, 23, and Ryan Griffin, 40, of New Mexico. Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered 16 grams of methamphetamine, prescription narcotic pills, packages of commercially produced THC products and a large quantity of suspected stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cotton and Griffin were arrested and booked at the Columbia Co. Jail. The vehicle was impounded by the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office pending further investigation.

The following charges were requested from the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office:

Sir Cotton, male, age 23 of New Mexico

Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ryan Griffin, male, age 40 of New Mexico

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Authorities say the vehicle was likely to be stolen from New Mexico. They suspect that Cotton and Griffin were committing thefts in the Milwaukee area.

The investigation is on-going.

