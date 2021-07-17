Advertisement

68-year-old Madison man accused of 5th OWI citation

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old Madison man was accused of his fifth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated citation Friday after providing a breath sample of .17.

A police report states an officer with the Middleton Police Department observed Clayton R. Carlsen traveling southbound on Branch Street near Franklin Avenue.

Carlsen crossed over a bike lane with both passenger tires. The officer then noticed Carlsen swerve through several lanes. After following him for a period of time, the officer stopped Carlsen’s vehicle.

According to Middleton PD, Carlsen’s speech was slurred and the officer noted the smell of alcohol coming from Carlsen’s breath. After admitting to drinking alcohol, the officer performed a field sobriety test and arrested Carlsen for his fifth OWI.

Carlsen provided an intoximeter breath sample with a result of .17, and Carlsen has a .02 restriction related to his previous OWI offenses.

Carlsen was booked into the Dane County Jail for the felony. He was also ticketed for deviating from his designated lane, Middleton PD said.`

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

