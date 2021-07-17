Advertisement

9-year-old bicyclist struck by pickup driven by Chicago cop

(Source: Pixabay Images)
(Source: Pixabay Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty Chicago police officer.

According to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, the officer, who hasn’t been identified, said he didn’t see Hershel Weinberger before hitting him Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the officer struck the child as he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he died.

Catanzara says the 48-year-old officer took a Breathalyzer test that was negative. Police said no citations or charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.

Latest News

SCCPSS responds to lower 2018 ACT and SAT test scores
Stoughton High School ACT gets canceled after ‘testing incident’
Graveside service of U.S. Airforce Airman Second Class Edward J. Miller
Evansville airman’s remains come home, nearly 70 years later
Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage