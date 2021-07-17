9-year-old bicyclist struck by pickup driven by Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) - A 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty Chicago police officer.

According to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, the officer, who hasn’t been identified, said he didn’t see Hershel Weinberger before hitting him Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the officer struck the child as he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he died.

Catanzara says the 48-year-old officer took a Breathalyzer test that was negative. Police said no citations or charges have been filed.

