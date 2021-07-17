Advertisement

Alliant Energy Center adjusts Dane County Fair admissions, hours

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to enter on Saturday and Sunday.(NBC15)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a fight in a parking lot, the Alliant Energy Center adjusted the Dane County Fair hours and an admission policy.

On Saturday and Sunday, people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the fair.

The fair will also close at 7:00 p.m. Previously, the fair was scheduled to close at 11:00 p.m.

The Alliant Energy Center said it made these changes after consultation with event security and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight in a parking lot was quickly stopped and resulted in no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Pleasant summer weekend
Eight smaller historic sites will be able to open by late August after the Historical Society...
Federal funding helping Wisconsin Historical Society reopen historic sites
Something to Smile About 7/16
Something to Smile About 7/16
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
TIMELINE: The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson