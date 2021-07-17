Alliant Energy Center adjusts Dane County Fair admissions, hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a fight in a parking lot, the Alliant Energy Center adjusted the Dane County Fair hours and an admission policy.

On Saturday and Sunday, people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the fair.

The fair will also close at 7:00 p.m. Previously, the fair was scheduled to close at 11:00 p.m.

The Alliant Energy Center said it made these changes after consultation with event security and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight in a parking lot was quickly stopped and resulted in no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.