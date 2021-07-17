Advertisement

Driver accused of 5th offense OWI in Rock Co.

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was accused of his fifth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated citation Friday in Janesville.

A police report states that Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 7:10 p.m. after receiving a traffic complaint about a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and suspected of speeding southbound on Center Avenue by Kellogg Avenue.

A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office later observed Stanley W. Mackovich speeding southbound on South US Highway 51 near Happy Hallow Road in Rock Township. The deputy attempted to stop Mackovich, but Mackovich kept driving south on Highway 51. After turning east onto Beloit Rock Townline Road, Mackovich stopped his vehicle, the report says.

The deputy made contact with Mackovich and observed signs up impairment. Mackovich was then arrested for felony Operating While Intoxicated 5th Offense and Fleeing. He was taken to the Rock County Jail where he will be held until his initial court appearance July 19, 2021.

