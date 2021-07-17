Federal funding helping Wisconsin Historical Society reopen historic sites

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Historical Society is starting to reopen eight of their small historic sites across the state after many were closed for more than nine months because of the pandemic. The reopening is made possible because of newly allocated federal funding.

Earlier this spring, it was unclear whether certain sites would be able to reopen at all, but after the Historical Society received $1 million from Recovery Act funding, they were able to start getting things up and running.

David Rambow is the director of the H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum in Wisconsin Dells, one of the eight sites preparing to open its doors again. Rambow comes to the role with a passion for photography, precisely the work for which Bennett was known.

“[Mr. Bennett’s] probably the one thing that really got tourism kickstarted in this area of the country,” Rambow explained.

Now, he’s using that passion to attract tourism again, reopening the museum after a more than 9-month closure.

“I know we missed out on a lot, we missed out on that 4th of July weekend which was very, very busy here,” he said.

Despite those missed opportunities, Rambow said he is grateful. Just a few months ago, opening the doors was not a guarantee, and he said he was not sure the museum would be able to open at all in 2021.

“We were told at that time there wasn’t any money to hire people to reopen,” he explained.

No money to reopen after a year of COVID which decimated tourism, hurting several of the state’s historic sites, including the Dells museum.

“We had about a 92 percent decrease in attendance,” said Nick Hoffman, administrator of museums and historic sites for the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Hoffman explained the new federal funding, $1 million, has allowed the Historical Society to start hiring more people and start making the state’s history accessible again through these sites.

“They’re one of the biggest attractions in some of our locations,” he said, adding, “It takes really careful handling, unboxing from archival storage containers.”

Many historic sites are planning the return of fall and winter events to make up for the summer closures.

“We’re also going to be bringing back a lot of our holiday events around Christmas, so we’ll have that reenergized visitation to come back to those events that people so appreciate and love,” Hoffman described. He added they are also getting ready to welcome students and school groups back to these sites.

Rambow said as he prepares the studio and museum for reopening on July 29, he is thinking of the site’s namesake, who lived through his own share of hard times.

“We’re hoping we can come back from that and like Mr. Bennett, re-emerge,” Rambow said.

The Historical Society opened their larger sites earlier this year, including Circus World Museum and the Wisconsin Historical Museum, and Hoffman said those sites are seeing record-setting levels of visitors, even more than before the pandemic. The rest of the historical sites will be open by late August.

