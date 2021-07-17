Janesville man flees police, accused of 5th OWI citation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Janesville man was accused of his fifth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated citation Saturday after fleeing a police officer.

According to a police report, a Janesville Police officer stopped Scott A. Mcpherson for speeding and having no front license plate.

Mcpherson pulled into a parking lot at South Main Street and East Racine Street in the city of Janesville and fled on foot.

Mcpherson was found shortly after, and taken into custody without incident, Janesville Police said. Mcpherson refused a field sobriety test and was arrested for fifth offense operating while intoxicated.

A warrant was obtained for a sample of Mcpherson’s blood. Results are pending.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.