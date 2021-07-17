Advertisement

Learning center introduces custom playground designed for children with sensory issues

The Playing Field, 2021
The Playing Field, 2021(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Playing Field, a learning center in Madison, is welcoming families to its sensory play path, a new custom build-playground designed for children with various sensory issues.

The goal of the play path is to help children with sensory issues sort through their emotions and handle conflict effectively.

Executive Director of The Playing Field, Abbi Kruse, said the idea for the playground started more than three years ago.

“They feel things in every cell of their body. They don’t have words to process the way that you and would process,” says Kruse. “This path provides different inputs and outputs, and it’s organized in a way to help a child to go from a disorganized to an organized state.”

After receiving donations from the Attic Angel Community and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, the learning center had the resources to build the play path.

