Advertisement

Man who killed Wisconsin mother, her 2 daughters gets life

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Wisconsin mother and her two young daughters has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Arzel Ivery admitted in April that he killed 26-year-old Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks in 2020.

The criminal complaint says he told police he killed Banks after fighting with her, then strangled the girls because he didn’t want them to live in a world without their mother.

Police say he then set their bodies on fire in a garage in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Like with many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Packers spending and making money...
Pandemic causes Packers’ revenues to plummet by nearly 27%
Mental Health Generic AP News source
UW Health: Mental health services must grow following pandemic
Lafayette County Fair
Celebrating Summer: Darlington
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse