MFD: Child transported to hospital after vehicle crash

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department has confirmed that a vehicle crash has led to the hospitalization of one child.

Crews were dispatched to Acewood Boulevard at Goldfinch Drive in Madison after receiving reports of the crash.

There are reports that there was a child involved, and MFD confirmed that the child was transported to a hospital following the crash.

