Pandemic causes Packers’ revenues to plummet by nearly 27%

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Playing home games without spectators because of the pandemic caused the Green Bay Packers’ operating revenues to drop nearly 27% during the most recent fiscal year.

The Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues. That’s the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in. The team had a record $506.9 million in revenue a year earlier.

Green Bay did not have paying spectators at Lambeau Field until the playoffs, when it had a limited crowd at two games. With full crowds expected this season, the Packers expect revenue to return to pre-pandemic levels.

