Pleasant summer weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Saturday morning! Areas of thick fog, mainly in the river valley, could impact travelers Saturday morning. Any fog that developed early Saturday morning will likely be gone by 9 a.m. Temperatures Saturday morning are in the mid to upper 50s.

A ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will be in effect all weekend. With high pressure in control, there will be no shortage of sunshine this weekend. Plus, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 80 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 82 degrees, so it is going to be pretty seasonable. It is also not going to be very humid this weekend. Dew point temperatures will be on either side of 60 degrees. The wind will not be much of a problem either. Expect a northeast wind at 5-10 mph on Saturday and an east wind at 5-10 mph on Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (Weekend Forecast)

High pressure will stick around for the start of the workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s on Monday. Monday will not only be warmer but it will also be more humid. Dew point temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Overall, the forecast looks dry through early next week. The chance for rain and storms will return towards the middle of the workweek and could continue through the end of the workweek.

Rain & Storm Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

