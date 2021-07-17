Advertisement

Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left a young girl hospitalized.

The Journal Sentinel reports the girl is accused of attempting to steal a car at the gas station around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 50th Street and Sheridan Road.

Police said the vehicle’s owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl who was driving away.

Kenosha police did not provide the age of the girl but described her as a juvenile. The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa. Kenosha police said the shooter is in custody.

The scene remains under investigation.

