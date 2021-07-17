Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has died after a crash on Friday on I-39 just south of Portage.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 37-year-old man was speeding while driving southbound on I-39 in a red sedan. This happened around 3:35 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the driver of the red sedan sideswiped a pick-up truck pulling a trailer in the southbound lanes.

The red sedan then entered the median ditch and overturned. Police say the driver was ejected from the car and landed in the northbound lanes of I-39 where he was hit by a car.

Prior to the crash, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took several complaints about the driver of the red sedan driving over 100 mph. Wisconsin State Patrol believes alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

