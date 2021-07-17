Advertisement

Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage

The man was ejected from his car after it entered the ditch and overturned.
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has died after a crash on Friday on I-39 just south of Portage.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 37-year-old man was speeding while driving southbound on I-39 in a red sedan. This happened around 3:35 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the driver of the red sedan sideswiped a pick-up truck pulling a trailer in the southbound lanes.

The red sedan then entered the median ditch and overturned. Police say the driver was ejected from the car and landed in the northbound lanes of I-39 where he was hit by a car.

Prior to the crash, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took several complaints about the driver of the red sedan driving over 100 mph. Wisconsin State Patrol believes alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.

Latest News

Pleasant summer weekend
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night fight
Eight smaller historic sites will be able to open by late August after the Historical Society...
Federal funding helping Wisconsin Historical Society reopen historic sites
Something to Smile About 7/16
Something to Smile About 7/16