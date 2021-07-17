Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

LONE ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been nearly two weeks since 22-year-old Parker Kruse went missing, after he jumped into the Wisconsin River to help another boater.

Volunteers searching for Kruse said Friday that they searched in the area of the railroad bridge in Lone Rock.

“We’ve been working our way down river and use sonar targets and dive on them and see if we can find him trapped underneath snags,” Commercial Diver Russ Fiene said. “The current is just crazy, so we can’t put a diver in there safely, so we’re going to go down there with cameras, hooks, and whatever means we can to recover him.”

Kruse’s mom, Jackie said she just wants to bring her son home.

“I need to find him so we can move on, life will never be the same, but as a mom, you can’t just leave your child behind, we need to find him and we will,” Jackie Johnson-Kruse said.

The Kruse family welcomes all volunteers. A search group will meet at the Otter Creek boat landing off HWY 130 tomorrow Saturday at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wants to help in the search is welcome. For more information on search efforts, you can contact Jackie Johnson-Kruse on Facebook.

