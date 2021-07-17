Advertisement

Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been nearly two weeks since 22-year-old Parker Kruse went missing, after he jumped into the Wisconsin River to help another boater.

Volunteers searching for Kruse said Friday that they searched in the area of the railroad bridge in Lone Rock.

“We’ve been working our way down river and use sonar targets and dive on them and see if we can find him trapped underneath snags,” Commercial Diver Russ Fiene said. “The current is just crazy, so we can’t put a diver in there safely, so we’re going to go down there with cameras, hooks, and whatever means we can to recover him.”

Kruse’s mom, Jackie said she just wants to bring her son home.

“I need to find him so we can move on, life will never be the same, but as a mom, you can’t just leave your child behind, we need to find him and we will,” Jackie Johnson-Kruse said.

The Kruse family welcomes all volunteers. A search group will meet at the Otter Creek boat landing off HWY 130 tomorrow Saturday at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wants to help in the search is welcome. For more information on search efforts, you can contact Jackie Johnson-Kruse on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Lafayette County Fair
Celebrating Summer: Darlington
Megan Breuch shows her animal at the Dane County Fair.
‘It’s all kinds of emotions’: Aged-out youth exhibit at Dane County Fair
‘It’s all kinds of emotions’: Aged-out youth exhibit at Dane County Fair
‘It’s all kinds of emotions’: Aged-out youth exhibit at Dane County Fair
Opera House gets restored
Opera House gets restored