Shell casings found in Middleton following report of shots fired

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department responded to Century Avenue at Nightingale Lane Friday night after receiving report of gunshots or fireworks being heard in the area.

At approximately 11 p.m. officers arrived on scene and checked the area by foot but could not find any evidence of shots being fired at that time, the Middleton Police Dept. said.

Officers returned to the scene Saturday morning and located shell casings with the help of daylight.

No injuries or property damage was reported, according to the Middleton Police Dept. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Middleton Police Department at (608)824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.