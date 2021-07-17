Stoughton High School ACT gets canceled after ‘testing incident’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A testing incident caused an ACT test to be cancelled this morning at Stoughton Highschool.

According to an email sent by a spokesperson for the ACT organization, only one room at the testing site was affected and that room was later dismissed.

Students affected by the incident will be given the opportunity to retest.

“ACT seeks to provide ideal, comparable testing conditions for every student who takes the ACT, so that examinees have an equal and fair opportunity to demonstrate their academic achievement and skills.” says ACT spokesperson James Elias.

The incident is still under investigation.

