Advertisement

Stoughton High School ACT gets canceled after ‘testing incident’

SCCPSS responds to lower 2018 ACT and SAT test scores
SCCPSS responds to lower 2018 ACT and SAT test scores
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A testing incident caused an ACT test to be cancelled this morning at Stoughton Highschool.

According to an email sent by a spokesperson for the ACT organization, only one room at the testing site was affected and that room was later dismissed.

Students affected by the incident will be given the opportunity to retest.

“ACT seeks to provide ideal, comparable testing conditions for every student who takes the ACT, so that examinees have an equal and fair opportunity to demonstrate their academic achievement and skills.” says ACT spokesperson James Elias.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.

Latest News

Graveside service of U.S. Airforce Airman Second Class Edward J. Miller
Evansville airman’s remains come home, nearly 70 years later
(Source: Pixabay Images)
9-year-old bicyclist struck by pickup driven by Chicago cop
Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage